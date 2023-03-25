SAM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SAM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921,850 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292,796 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,359 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $76.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,355,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,075. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average is $75.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.99.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

