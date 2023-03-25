SAM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SAM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.7% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.94. The stock had a trading volume of 654,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,161. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

