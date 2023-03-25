SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Director Purchases $13,750.00 in Stock

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) Director Richard L. Hardgrove acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $13,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,010. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SBFG opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.82. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $20.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 512,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 35,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.