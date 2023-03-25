Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Price Tops $0.0040 on Exchanges

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a market capitalization of $65,090.93 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin launched on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 16,257,812 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00400462 USD and is down -19.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

