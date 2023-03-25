Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,364,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $46.63 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.18.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

