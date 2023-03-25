Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,067 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $70.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

