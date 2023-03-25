Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Head to Head Contrast

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and United Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Tankers $1.56 billion 2.04 $637.25 million $10.22 5.34 United Maritime $22.78 million 1.10 $37.49 million N/A N/A

Scorpio Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

54.5% of Scorpio Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of United Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Scorpio Tankers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Scorpio Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. United Maritime pays an annual dividend of 0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Scorpio Tankers pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Scorpio Tankers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Scorpio Tankers and United Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Tankers 0 1 6 0 2.86 United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus target price of $66.57, indicating a potential upside of 22.08%. Given Scorpio Tankers’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Scorpio Tankers is more favorable than United Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and United Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Tankers 40.78% 33.75% 15.15% United Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Scorpio Tankers beats United Maritime on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc. engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

