Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ FY2023 earnings at $10.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.57.

NYSE:STNG opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $493.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 40.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

