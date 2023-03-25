SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $100.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.67.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $82.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70. SEA has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $136.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SEA will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

