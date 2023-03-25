SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys 315 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.04.

Shares of EL stock opened at $241.69 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $289.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

