SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 660.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,800 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 27.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 95.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,165,000 after purchasing an additional 803,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

