SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.17. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $108.86. The company has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

