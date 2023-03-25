SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 343.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,413.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 3.50. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,549.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5,194.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,659.21.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $89.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total transaction of $3,400,014.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,347.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total value of $3,400,014.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,347.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

