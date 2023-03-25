SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 196,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 67,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $47.34 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

