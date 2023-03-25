SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,436 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

