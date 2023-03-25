SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 334 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Broadcom by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 75,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,061,000 after buying an additional 28,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $636.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.63.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

