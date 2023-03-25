SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 622 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,374 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 1.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $839,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $142.54 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.90 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.81 billion, a PE ratio of 69.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

