Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,173 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 60,617 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,314 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.64. 1,758,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,050. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading

