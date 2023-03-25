Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Barclays lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

STX opened at $61.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $94.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 99.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

