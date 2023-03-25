Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.51

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as high as $5.59. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 153,011 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHIP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,300 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 88,179 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

