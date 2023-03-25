Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $13.77 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $13.77 million and $2,729.07 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00077319 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00154409 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00036778 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00042113 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000653 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00463873 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,914.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

