Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Price Performance

SNFCA stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. Security National Financial has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $132.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,870,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

Featured Stories

