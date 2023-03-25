Selecta Biosciences’ (SELB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

SELB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

SELB stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $216.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Selecta Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 27,597 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $31,184.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 799,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,419.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,014,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,849,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 866,384 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 731,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its portfolio includes pipeline, autoimmune, gene therapy, and biologic therapy. The company was founded by Omid C.

