Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCRB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $717.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Seres Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 296.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 106,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,894,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,739 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.