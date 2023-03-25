Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCRB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.
Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $717.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.