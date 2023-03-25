Serum Self Reported Market Cap Tops $26.42 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. Serum has a total market cap of $26.42 million and $21.39 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000771 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Serum

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

