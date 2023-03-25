Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trading 3.7% Lower This Week

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. Shiba Inu has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion and $161.79 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shiba Inu token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shiba Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00332857 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,167.25 or 0.26035798 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010169 BTC.

About Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu’s launch date was August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,608,984,384,421 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,543,702,238,750 tokens. The official message board for Shiba Inu is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shiba Inu’s official website is shibatoken.com.

Shiba Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a memecoin and Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that was launched as a community project in 2020 by an anonymous individual or group called Ryoshi. It features a Shiba Inu dog as its mascot and has a circulating supply of one quadrillion tokens. The Shiba Inu ecosystem includes SHIB, the native token; Leash (LEASH), the native currency of the Shiba Inu decentralized exchange (ShibaSwap); and Bone (BONE), the governance token. The ecosystem also includes ShibaSwap, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), an upcoming Metaverse, play-to-earn games, and a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) called the DoggyDAO. SHIB was created as an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building and has over one million holders on the Ethereum network. It differs from Dogecoin in that it is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain and has a number of tokens and applications surrounding it that do not support DOGE.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shiba Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shiba Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.