Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for ScS Group (LON:SCS)

ScS Group Stock Up 1.5 %

ScS Group stock opened at GBX 189.50 ($2.33) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £64.34 million, a P/E ratio of 526.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 202.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 167.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.76. ScS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 113 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 230 ($2.82).

ScS Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ScS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,888.89%.

About ScS Group

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, wood, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides sofa products under the La-Z-Boy, G Plan, SiSi Italia, Celebrity, and Endurance brands, as well as third party brands.

