Siacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $215.01 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $215.01 million and $4.36 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Siacoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,618.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00333067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012179 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.78 or 0.00585759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00073267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.64 or 0.00454919 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,621,332,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

