Silverhawk Asset Management LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,511 shares during the period. Independence Realty Trust makes up approximately 0.3% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 23,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 144,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.