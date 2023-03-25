Silverhawk Asset Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 146.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 87.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NUSC opened at $33.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

