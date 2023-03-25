Silverhawk Asset Management LLC Takes Position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 21.9% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,200,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after buying an additional 574,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,204,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,996,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 84,296 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

MGF opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $3.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0212 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

