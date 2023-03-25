SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.88.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.86%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -218.12%.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after acquiring an additional 419,067 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 53.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,976,000 after acquiring an additional 674,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,527,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,517,000 after acquiring an additional 221,907 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

