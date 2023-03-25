Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand Trading Up 1.9 %

SND stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $75.62 million, a PE ratio of -82.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 million. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 5,175,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $8,902,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smart Sand

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SND. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.