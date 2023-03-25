Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.14

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $2.12. Soligenix shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 28,040 shares traded.

Soligenix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soligenix

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Soligenix worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare diseases. It operates through the Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

