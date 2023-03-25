Sourceless (STR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.60

Sourceless (STR) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $215.45 million and $7.60 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025789 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00030022 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018429 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00199008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,432.59 or 1.00007683 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01001158 USD and is up 21.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $81.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.