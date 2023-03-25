SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.82

Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.82 and last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 176721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $853.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of SpartanNash

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 90.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,009,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,923,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 190,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 378,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.