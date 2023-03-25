SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is Kaizen Financial Strategies’ 3rd Largest Position

Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 3.5% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $583,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,637,000 after acquiring an additional 58,470 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 16,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock opened at $322.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.97. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $354.88.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

