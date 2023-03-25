SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,837 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 46,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,303,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,330,000 after purchasing an additional 334,217 shares during the period. Spring Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,830,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.14. 2,436,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586,374. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

