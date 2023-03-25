SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Stock Holdings Increased by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned 0.33% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 363.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CNRG opened at $82.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.75. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52 week low of $68.74 and a 52 week high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

