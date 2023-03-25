Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SRC. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut Spirit Realty Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.89.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SRC opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $56,606,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,230 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,515,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $39,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

