ssv.network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.10 Million (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. ssv.network has a total market cap of $382.21 million and approximately $18.10 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ssv.network has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One ssv.network token can currently be bought for $34.51 or 0.00125308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ssv.network Token Profile

ssv.network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

