StepStone Group LP Acquires 336,964 Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

StepStone Group LP raised its holdings in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,022,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,964 shares during the quarter. Bright Health Group accounts for approximately 3.6% of StepStone Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. StepStone Group LP owned about 6.67% of Bright Health Group worth $27,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

In other news, CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 394,896 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $157,958.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Cathy R. Smith sold 114,173 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $45,669.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 394,896 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $157,958.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 574,032 shares of company stock valued at $229,613. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

BHG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. 4,198,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,915. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $551.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 195.41% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

