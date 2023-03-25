StepStone Group LP Purchases New Shares in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Sweetgreen accounts for 0.0% of StepStone Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,930 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $28,801.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 134,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,819.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 195,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $1,458,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,645,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $28,801.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 134,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,819.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,186. Company insiders own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

SG stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. 1,571,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,370. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $38.45.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 39.54% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. Sweetgreen’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Sweetgreen Profile

(Get Rating)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.