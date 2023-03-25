Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Bought by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 381,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,151 shares during the quarter. Stericycle accounts for 2.5% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Stericycle were worth $19,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,594,000 after acquiring an additional 139,456 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,838,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,976,000 after acquiring an additional 88,561 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,683,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,339,000 after acquiring an additional 62,745 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,069,000 after acquiring an additional 51,885 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,738,000 after acquiring an additional 95,921 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $41.03 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

