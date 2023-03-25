StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:MXC opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55.
About Mexco Energy
