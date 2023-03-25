StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MXC opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

