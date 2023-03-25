StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The firm has a market cap of $96.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Provident Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Provident Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP grew its position in Provident Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 705,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the period. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.