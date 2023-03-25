StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Provident Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The firm has a market cap of $96.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Provident Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial
Provident Financial Company Profile
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
