StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Salem Media Group stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.27. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its position in Salem Media Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 885,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 85,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

