StockNews.com Upgrades Ryder System (NYSE:R) to Strong-Buy

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on R. Stephens upped their price objective on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $83.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.15.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $6,920,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ryder System by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

