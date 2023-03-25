Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Invests $203,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 42,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after buying an additional 100,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 74,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $87.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average of $86.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $103.76.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

