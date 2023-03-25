Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Raises Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 691.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDHY stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $43.78 and a 1 year high of $51.36.

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

